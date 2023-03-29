The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0191 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

