The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3602 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.32.
The Bidvest Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of BDVSY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 1,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.
About The Bidvest Group
