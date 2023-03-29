The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3602 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Bidvest Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BDVSY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 1,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

