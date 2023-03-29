The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. 89,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,441. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 766.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 104,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

