The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.15. 712,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,779. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

