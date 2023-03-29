The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Gap Up to $67.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIGGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $69.67. The Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 224,649 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,173.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

