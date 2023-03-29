The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Gap Up to $67.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $69.67. The Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 224,649 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,173.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.