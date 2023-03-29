The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and have sold 422,012 shares worth $31,480,562. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 868,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.12.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.