The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and have sold 422,012 shares worth $31,480,562. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 868,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

