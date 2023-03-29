The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:RTLPO)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
Shares of RTLPO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $26.02.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
