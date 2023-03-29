The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RTLPP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 6,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

