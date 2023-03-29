The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ RTLPP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 6,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTLPP)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.