The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in March

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 316,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,635. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

