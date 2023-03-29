The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $751.68

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 751.68 ($9.24) and traded as low as GBX 747.83 ($9.19). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 749.80 ($9.21), with a volume of 2,590,079 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGE. Numis Securities lowered The Sage Group to an “add” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 965 ($11.86) to GBX 880 ($10.81) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.55).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 760.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 751.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,979.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £78,300 ($96,203.46). 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

