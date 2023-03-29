The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $958.33 million and $125.26 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

