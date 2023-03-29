The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. 2,265,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

