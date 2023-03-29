The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWGAY. Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWGAY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,947. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

