The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. 1,110,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.