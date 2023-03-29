The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $89,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. 1,680,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

