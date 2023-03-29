Theta Network (THETA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.89 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $980.02 million and $18.89 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Network has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Theta Network

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

