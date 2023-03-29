Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $16.88 (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 16.875 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 20,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,529. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.