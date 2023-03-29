Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $16.88 (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 16.875 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 20,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,529. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

About Third Coast Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

