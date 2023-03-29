Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,599 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 272,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 46,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Barclays upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

