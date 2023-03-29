Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,669 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of eBay by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

