Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.