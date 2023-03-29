Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Newell Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Newell Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 274,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

