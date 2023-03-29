Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of BA opened at $207.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

