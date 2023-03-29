Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

