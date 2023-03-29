Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.43 and its 200 day moving average is $236.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

