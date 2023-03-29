Threshold Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $421.44 million and $26.72 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00199771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,369.68 or 1.00014086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,575,847,235.8011875 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04073907 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,226,350.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

