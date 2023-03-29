TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TILT Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TILT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,237. TILT has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
About TILT
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.