Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.98. 4,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a market cap of C$668.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 112.57.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.77 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 76.75% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.8004012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
Featured Articles
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.