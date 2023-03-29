Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.98. 4,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a market cap of C$668.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 112.57.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.77 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 76.75% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.8004012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TF. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

