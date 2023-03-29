Tingo Group (TIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Tingo Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIO opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Tingo Group has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Tingo Group Company Profile

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

