Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 645,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 258,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Tlou Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of £17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.93.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

