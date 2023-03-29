Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 919,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,948.0 days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

TBURF remained flat at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Tobu Railway Company Profile

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

