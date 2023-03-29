Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in March

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMRAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.