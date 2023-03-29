Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.13. The company had a trading volume of 287,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 197,833 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,711,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,924,000.96. In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 197,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,711,215.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,924,000.96. Also, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach bought 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,095.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,469.98. Insiders bought a total of 324,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

