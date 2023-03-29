Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.41.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter.
Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.7 %
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.