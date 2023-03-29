Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

About Toyota Motor

TM opened at $137.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.83.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

