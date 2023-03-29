Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Up 0.6%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.31 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.26). 275,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 914,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.30 ($3.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.60 ($4.87).

Trainline Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,175.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

