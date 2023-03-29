TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $87.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TravelCenters of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.