Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Travelzoo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Travelzoo Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
