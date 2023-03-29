Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Travelzoo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

