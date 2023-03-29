Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in March

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tremor International Stock Performance
Shares of TTTPF stock remained flat at $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.
Tremor International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TTTPF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.