Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Position Reduced by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 124,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

