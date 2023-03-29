Truadvice LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

