Truadvice LLC Buys 12,451 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

