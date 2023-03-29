Truadvice LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 0.9% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Truadvice LLC owned 0.53% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 141,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 624.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.7 %

TBF stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

