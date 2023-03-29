Truadvice LLC Has $292,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 69,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,356. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

