Truadvice LLC Has $475,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Truadvice LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $326.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.70 and its 200-day moving average is $326.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

