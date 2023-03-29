Truadvice LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

