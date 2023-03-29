Truadvice LLC Purchases 1,429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

