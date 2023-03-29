Truadvice LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

SPLG opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

