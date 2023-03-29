Truadvice LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 2.0% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,601,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

