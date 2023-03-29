TrueFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.36 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $77.36 million and $16.50 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,086,458 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 983,086,458.4606749 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07806285 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $16,641,638.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

