TrueUSD Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003666 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $536.17 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,013,927,257 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

